Mirae Asset Securities shifts to red in Q3

A person is seen in front of Mirae Asset Securities' office in central Seoul on June 15. NEWS1

Mirae Asset Securities reported a 405.6 billion won ($303.7 million) net loss in the third quarter, reversing a year-earlier profit.

Mirae Asset Securities on Thursday reported its third quarter net loss of 405.6 billion won ($303.7 million), swinging from a profit of 343.8 billion won a year earlier.

The brokerage house said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 502.3 billion won for the July-to-September period, compared with a profit of 1.62 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 7.1 percent to 7.5 trillion won.

The loss was 3.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.





Yonhap