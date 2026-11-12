Mirae Asset Securities shifts to red in Q3

Mirae Asset Securities reported a 405.6 billion won ($303.7 million) net loss in the third quarter, reversing a year-earlier profit.

Published
A person is seen in front of Mirae Asset Securities' office in central Seoul on June 15.
A person is seen in front of Mirae Asset Securities' office in central Seoul on June 15.

Mirae Asset Securities on Thursday reported its third quarter net loss of 405.6 billion won ($303.7 million), swinging from a profit of 343.8 billion won a year earlier.

The brokerage house said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 502.3 billion won for the July-to-September period, compared with a profit of 1.62 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 7.1 percent to 7.5 trillion won.

The loss was 3.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.


Yonhap

Related Article

mirae asset money business securities

Read more

See more articles