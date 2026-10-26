Mirae Asset Life insurance offers comfort, security to nest egg

Long-term asset stewardship and appreciation can become a burden for retirees with little to no investment background.

Long-term asset stewardship and appreciation can become a burden for retirees with little to no investment background. This has prompted Mirae Asset Life Insurance to offer a product that helps them navigate asset allocation essential to maintaining a well-rounded, careful balance among investment risk, expected return and management convenience.

The Guaranteed Variable Performance Insurance is the industry's first guaranteed retirement life pension designed to pursue stability and profitability simultaneously, gaining strong traction in the market since its launch. By the end of August, it attracted over 71.1 billion won ($53.7 million) in sales.

The Guaranteed Variable Performance Insurance can be opened exclusively through individual retirement pension (IRP) accounts. Single-premium IRP accounts require savers aged 50 or older to have accumulated capital through a single lump-sum deposit. From age 55 onward, account holders can begin payouts immediately upon enrollment, allowing them to draw down their pension at any time.

Mirae Asset Life fully leverages Mirae Asset’s flagship discretionary Multiasset Fund through the decumulation phase, a fund with a global diversification strategy capturing performance upside through active management.

The fund's defining strength is its strong performance, which continues to retain capital beyond the 20-year horizon, with ongoing distributions until the fund is fully depleted.

The Guaranteed Variable Performance Insurance by Mirae Asset Life also offers a smart drawdown strategy for retirement assets by combining guaranteed distributions with a secure payout and expert global asset management.

Building on the four pillars of structure guarantees, expert asset management, global diversification and performance-linked upside will offer both asset stability and growth potential.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]

What is “Promoted Content”? “Promoted Content” articles are promoted to some extent by an external company. They are produced and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



