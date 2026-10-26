Mirae Asset Life insurance offers comfort, security to nest egg

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Samsung TV offers vibrant view of Art Basel works through a masterpiece
The vibrant spectrum of contemporary art from the world's leading art fair, Art Basel, can be enjoyed at home as Samsung Electronics brings curated highlights and an exquisite selection of the annual showcases of the Switzerland-based show's Hong Kong, Basel, Paris and Miami Beach events to the Samsung Art store.
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BYD electrifies Korea’s EV market with soaring sales
BYD has defied the skeptics to shatter the formidable 20,000 annual sales ceiling less than two years after launching in Korea.
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SC Bank Korea tells customers to say ‘Hi’ to special rate with promotion
Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (SC Bank) has launched a special interest rate promotion for first-time clients of its “Hi Account” through Dec. 31 offering 3.4 percent regardless of balance.
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Volvo cruises to milestone on affordability, focus on customers
Volvo Car Korea cruised to a new milestone in September, surpassing 10,000 vehicles sold annually for the eighth consecutive year.