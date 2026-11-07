Mirae Asset cyberattacks expose customer, employee data

The Mirae Asset logo is seen at Mirae Asset Securities' branch in Seoul on June 14. YONHAP

The brokerage said breaches leaked account numbers of about 3,800 customers and personal information of more than 35,000 employees and contractors.

Mirae Asset Securities said Saturday that it suffered cyberattacks that resulted in the leakage of account numbers some 3,800 customers and personal information of over 35,000 current, former employees and contractors.

The Korean brokerage said unauthorized external access occurred Wednesday and Thursday, targeting its mobile web phone authentication login service and internal system, respectively.

The instances resulted in the leakage of some 3,800 customer account numbers and information on 35,255 current, former and contractors. The noncustomer, corporate data leaked included names, employee ID numbers, email addresses, mobile phone numbers and passwords.

Mirae Asset said it immediately blocked the affected access routes after detecting suspicious activity from external IP addresses and activated its emergency response system.

The company also said it reported the incident to the Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service and the Personal Information Protection Commission.





Yonhap