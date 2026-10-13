MG Community Credit Cooperatives suffers data breach affecting over 400 customers

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Can Korea tax Big Tech? Google, Netflix, Meta's legal victories suggest not.
Supreme Court and lower-court rulings expose the limits of Korea's tax rules for global online businesses.
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Kakao's new AI assistant can reorder your groceries, manage schedules from chats
The company will launch Kanana Space, an AI assistant in KakaoTalk that can manage schedules, send messages, search chats and reorder products with user approval.
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Korea says oil supplies secure despite Middle East tensions, November crunch fears
The government says crude and naphtha imports are sufficient for now despite continued conflict in the Middle East and a global diesel shortage.
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LS Electric secures 185.3 billion won transformer deal in U.S.
Under the contract with global power solutions provider Bloom Energy, LS Electric will supply power equipment for a fuel cell-based on-site power generation project at a major U.S. technology company's data center in Pennsylvania.