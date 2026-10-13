MG Community Credit Cooperatives suffers data breach affecting over 400 customers

Names, addresses and resident registration numbers were compromised after the bank earlier successfully blocked suspicious access attempts.

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(서울=뉴스1) 박세연 기자 = 최근 금융권을 강타한 연쇄 해킹 사태로 새마을금고에서도 고객정보 400여 건이 유출됐다. 고객정보 유출이 확인된 금융사는 10곳으로 늘었으며, 은행·저축은행·캐피탈·온라인투자연계금융업(온투업)에 이어 상호금융업권까지 보안망이 뚫린 것으로 나타났다. 새마을금고중앙회는 13일 임진우 신용공제대표이사 명의로 사과문을 내고 '개인신용정보 보호를 위해 최선의 노력을 다해왔으나 일부 고객의 정보가 유출된 사실을 인지했다'라고 밝혔다. 사진은 이날 서울시내 새마을금고 지점 모습. 2026.10.13/뉴스1
A branch of MG Community Credit Cooperatives, a Korean community-based financial institution, in Seoul on Oct. 13.

The personal information of more than 400 customers of MG Community Credit Cooperatives, a community-based financial institution, has been leaked, financial industry sources said Tuesday

The leaked information included the names, addresses and resident registration numbers, according to the sources. The bank reportedly notified financial authorities of the breach.

The bank had previously blocked suspicious access attempts from overseas internet protocol (IP) addresses, preventing a data leak. However, the institution reportedly suffered another attack from dozens of new IP addresses, which resulted in the breach.

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It remains unclear whether the incident is linked to a series of recent hacking attacks targeting financial institutions that reportedly involved the use of AI agents.

Major commercial banks such as KB Kookmin and Hana have recently suffered a string of AI-based cyberattacks.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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