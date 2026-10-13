MG Community Credit Cooperatives suffers data breach affecting over 400 customers

A branch of MG Community Credit Cooperatives, a Korean community-based financial institution, in Seoul on Oct. 13. NEWS1

Names, addresses and resident registration numbers were compromised after the bank earlier successfully blocked suspicious access attempts.

The personal information of more than 400 customers of MG Community Credit Cooperatives, a community-based financial institution, has been leaked, financial industry sources said Tuesday

The leaked information included the names, addresses and resident registration numbers, according to the sources. The bank reportedly notified financial authorities of the breach.

The bank had previously blocked suspicious access attempts from overseas internet protocol (IP) addresses, preventing a data leak. However, the institution reportedly suffered another attack from dozens of new IP addresses, which resulted in the breach.

It remains unclear whether the incident is linked to a series of recent hacking attacks targeting financial institutions that reportedly involved the use of AI agents.

Major commercial banks such as KB Kookmin and Hana have recently suffered a string of AI-based cyberattacks.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]