Mercedes-Benz Korea has been in overdrive since the summer, when the refreshed GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS SUVs were released, with delivery of the next-generation electric CLA, GLC and GLB models ramping up this month as the automaker continues to roll out its “Retail of the Future” transformation.

Mercedes-Benz Korea has been in overdrive since the summer, when the refreshed GLE, GLE Coupe and GLS SUVs were released, with delivery of the next-generation electric CLA, GLC and GLB models ramping up this month as the automaker continues to roll out its “Retail of the Future” transformation.

The expanded lineup is well within reach of prospective buyers thanks to this new system, which offers end-to-end service, from consultation and test drives to delivery and maintenance as Mercedes centralizes its inventory and pricing across the country.

The strategy has been building momentum across its 11 official dealership partners since April, with refinements over the last eight months delivering a more consumer-centric experience to stimulate domestic sales.

The system applies uniform pricing across the market, drawing from a single inventory to offer customers a consistent and seamless experience. Since 2023, Mercedes-Benz Korea and its partner dealerships collaborated to develop the sales and service approach, including new showroom practices and framework adjustments based on dealership feedback.

With the new structure, official partners and dealers can reduce focus on the price and instead concentrate on curating a wider array of customer services, from tailored consultations to test drives, delivery and maintenance for a superior ownership experience.

Roh Jae-bong, CEO of official Mercedes partner HS Hyosung The Class, announced that the automaker’s partners are working together on long-term, sustainable collaboration to ensure that the new strategy operates smoothly while emphasizing the dedication to elevate customer satisfaction and the brand’s competitive edge by offering bespoke advice and service from the Maybach and S-Class flagship models to the new electric lineup.

The system is proving effective, with domestic sales settling into a steady rhythm backed by sustained demand for mainstay models and new releases.

Partners, for their part, are pairing the new rollout with sales incentives, as official partners like Hansung Motor pursue strategies tailored to the ecosystem by deploying customer experience managers to strengthen client oversight, from initial contact to vehicle delivery.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to maintain close collaboration with its official partners to provide a seamless, transparent and sustainable “Retail of the Future” buying experience while expanding customer touchpoints through upcoming vehicle launches and tailored brand activities.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]