Men over 30 are clearing CU shelves of Rescene bread

A model holds CU’s new lunch boxes featuring Rescene member Woni at a CU convenience store. Preorders for the first box opened on Nov. 2. CU

Pastries sold with photo cards of girl group Rescene have become the fastest-selling baked good in CU’s history, showing the newly viral group's incredible selling power beyond just K-pop fans.

The Rescene baked goods series, launched Sept. 17 under CU’s Bake405 bakery label, passed 2 million units sold within a month, BGF Retail, which operates CU, said Sunday.

“It set the record for the most units sold in the shortest time of any bread CU has ever sold,” a CU spokesperson said.

Retailers have a name for the effect: “Rescene-nomics.” Companies that have teamed up with Rescene are reporting sales gains and marketing wins one after another. The group’s pull on spending in food, dining and other sectors is generating tens of billions of won in economic spillover, industry sources estimate.

Rescene, a five-member girl group under The Muze Entertainment made up of Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, debuted in March 2024 but drew little attention for nearly two years. That changed in March, when a clip from Woni’s personal YouTube channel went viral. In it, member Minami, in the persona of a gyaru, a Japanese street-fashion subculture, cheerfully shouts “Geoje, yaho!” (roughly, “yay, Geoje!”) after Woni, who is from Geoje, South Gyeongsang, warns that people in her hometown would scold them for dressing like that.

The clip made “Geoje yaho” one of the year’s catchphrases and sent the group’s “Love Attack” (2024) to No. 1 on streaming platform Melon’s Top 100 chart in July.

A screen capture from a video uploaded to Rescene member Woni’s YouTube channel on March 20 shows fellow member Minami, right, exclaiming, “Geoje yaho!” SCREEN CAPTURE

At CU, Each of the five breads reflects one member’s taste, from Woni’s corn cream bread to Liv’s chocolate hotteok, a sweet, filled pancake, and each comes with one of 27 clear photo cards at random.

Idol collaboration goods have mostly sold to fans in their teens and 20s. Rescene bread draws a different crowd. CU’s sales data from Sept. 17 to Wednesday show that 70.3 percent of buyers were 30 or older, an age group with more spending power. People in their 40s made up the largest share, at 29.6 percent. Men accounted for 65.9 percent of buyers, nearly double the share of women at 34.1 percent.

Online, posts such as “My husband brought Rescene bread home from the convenience store” and “I’m looking for Rescene bread because my husband asked me to” keep piling up.

Packages for CU’s five Rescene breads each feature one member and her pick, from Woni’s corn cream bread to May’s cinnamon roll. The line has passed 2 million units in sales. CU

Stores sell out fast because production is limited. A small partner company bakes only 80,000 to 100,000 units a day, so CU headquarters caps deliveries at one bread per member per store each day, or five in total.

“Male customers wait for the delivery truck to come in and sweep the bread up before it even hits the shelves,” the owner of a CU store in Seoul said.

Shoppers now line up for the bread as soon as it lands. On secondhand trading platforms, the photo cards tucked inside sell at a premium of six to eight times the bread’s list price.

The bread has a following among foreigners too. Americans make up the largest share of CU’s foreign buyers, and Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi — where Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. overseas military base resides — is where they buy the most. Stores near U.S. military bases in the city sold up to 12 times as much to American customers as stores near Pyeongtaek Station.

Packages for CU’s two new Rescene lunch boxes, kimchi with spicy stir-fried pork and soy-braised chicken, feature Woni and side dishes she favors. Preorders for the first box opened on Nov. 2. CU

CU is now taking the partnership into lunch boxes. The chain is launching two lunch boxes, under the theme “Deok-yeon's daughter.” The lunch box is built on home-cooked dishes Woni often eats, made by her mother, Kim Deok-yeon. One pairs kimchi with spicy stir-fried pork, and the other is soy-braised chicken. Each costs 5,900 won ($4.40) and comes with one of 15 Woni photo cards at random.

Preorders for the pork box opened Monday on CU’s Pocket CU app and run through Wednesday, with nationwide store sales from Nov. 10. Preorders for the chicken box run Nov. 9 to 11, with the box in stores from Nov. 17.

Fans were planning ahead as soon as the news broke Sunday, led by so-called uncle fans, as men in their 30s and 40s who follow young idols are known. Their posts ranged from “Will there be a purchase limit? I’d better brace myself starting tomorrow” to “To collect all 15 Woni photo cards, I’ll have to eat at least 15 of these” and “I froze the leftover bread, but I don’t know what to do with the lunch boxes.”

Domino's Pizza's promotional posters featuring girl group Rescene DOMINOS PIZZA

Other brands report similar gains. Sales of Dong-A Otsuka’s Narangd Cider rose 48 percent on year in the month after the company named Rescene the drink’s model in July. Domino’s Pizza said the Rescene ads it posted on YouTube in July have drawn more than 160 million combined views. Hollys, a cafe chain that had never used an advertising model, recently chose Rescene as its first in the 28 years since its founding.

“Products fronted by Rescene widen the customer base to middle-aged men with purchasing power, so collaborations like these will continue in the industry for some time,” Lee Hong-joo, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University, said. “To turn the attention a fandom brings into repeat purchases, the quality of the products themselves has to back it up in the end.”





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



