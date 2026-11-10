美 중간선거 민주당 압승에 대미 투자 합의 '먹구름'…재생에너지는 강세

A screen in the dealing room of Woori Bank in Jung District, central Seoul, displays news footage of the U.S. midterm elections along with the Kospi on Wednesday. The Kospi closed at 5,683.80, up 35.01 points, or 0.62 percent, from the previous trading session, while the Kosdaq rose 10.56 points, or 1.50 percent, to 714.95. YONHAP

지난 4일 서울 중구 우리은행 딜링룸 전광판에 미국 중간선거 관련 뉴스 영상과 코스피 지수가 띄워져 있다. 이날 코스피는 전 거래일보다 35.01포인트(0.62%) 오른 5683.80에, 코스닥은 10.56포인트(1.50%) 오른 714.95에 마감했다. [연합뉴스]





Democratic sweep clouds Korea-U.S. trade deals, boosts clean energy shares

美 중간선거 민주당 압승에 한미 무역 합의 '먹구름'…재생 에너지는 강세





Korea JoongAng Daily 3면

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026





Korea’s investment and tariff arrangements with the United States face new uncertainty after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress, a result that could erode legislative backing for the deals.

arrangement: 합의, 협정

chamber: (의회의) 원

erode: 약화시키다, 잠식하다

legislative backing: 의회의 지지, 뒷받침

민주당이 미 의회 상·하원에서 모두 과반을 차지하면서 한국의 대미 투자·관세 합의가 새로운 불확실성에 직면했다. 이번 선거 결과로 합의 이행에 필요한 의회 지원을 얻기가 어려워질 수 있다는 분석이다.





Some observers expect the incoming Democratic-led Congress to move on legislation that tightens scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s tariff-linked deals.

incoming: 새로 들어서는, 차기

move on: ~에 착수하다

tighten scrutiny of ~: ~에 대한 감시를 강화하다

일각에서는 새로 출범하는 민주당 주도 의회가 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 관세와 관련된 합의에 대한 감시를 강화하는 법안 추진에 나설 것이라고 내다봤다.





“Transparency in investment decision-making and oversight of actual implementation are likely to become key points of contention [in Congress] regarding Korea’s investment in the United States,” law firm Yulchon said in a report released on Wednesday. “The Democratic Party introduced the FIRM Commitment Act in June this year, a bill to oversee the implementation and ethics of foreign investment in the United States, as part of a legislative push to increase transparency in foreign investment.”

oversight: 감독

point of contention: 쟁점

introduce a bill: 법안을 발의하다

legislative push: 입법 추진

법무법인 율촌은 수요일(11월 4일) 발표한 보고서에서 "대미투자와 관련해 투자 결정 과정의 투명성과 실제 이행 성과에 대한 감독이 쟁점이 될 가능성이 높다"며 "민주당은 올해 6월 대미 외국인 투자의 이행 실태와 윤리성을 감독하기 위한 외국인 투자 이행 실태 · 윤리성 감독 법안 (FIRM Commitment Act)을 발의해 외국인 투자의 투명성을 높이려는 입법을 추진 중"이라고 밝혔다.





The report went on to note that if the bill passes, Korean companies investing in the United States could face greater pressure to honor their investment commitments and deliver promised jobs.

go on to ~: 이어서 ~하다

face pressure: 압박을 받다

honor a commitment: 약속을 이행하다

deliver: (약속한 것을) 실현하다

보고서는 이어 투자계약상 약정 내용의 이행, 실제 고용창출 효과 등에 대해 대미 투자에 참여한 우리 기업에 상당한 압력으로 작용할 수 있다고 짚었다.





The Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in February, but the Trump administration has imposed duties under Section 232, which applies to Korean cars and steel, and under Section 301.

strike down: (법원이) 무효화하다

impose: 부과하다

duty: 관세

apply to ~: ~에 적용되다

미 연방대법원은 지난 2월 국제비상경제권한법(IEEPA)에 근거해 부과된 관세를 무효화했지만, 트럼프 행정부는 한국산 자동차와 철강에 적용되는 무역확장법 232조와 무역법 301조를 근거로 관세를 부과해 왔다.





Leading shipbuilding firms, which play a central role in the $350 billion U.S. investment pledge, ended lower while defense stocks were mixed. Hanwha Ocean lost 1.86 percent to close at 52,800 won ($39.40) on Wednesday and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 1.40 percent to close at 282,500 won.

play a central role in ~: ~에서 핵심 역할을 하다

pledge: 약속, 공약

end lower: 하락 마감하다

mixed: 혼조세의

3500억 달러 규모의 대미 투자 약속에서 핵심 역할을 하는 주요 조선사들은 하락 마감했고, 방산주는 혼조세를 보였다. 수요일 (11월 4일) 한화오션은 1.86% 내린 5만2800원, HD현대중공업은 1.40% 하락한 28만2500원에 장을 마쳤다.





Shipbuilding cooperation is expected to largely survive the shift in Congress, with the main uncertainty centered on warship construction in Korea. Korean investment in U.S. shipyards and Navy maintenance work under the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” initiative has drawn support from both parties.

survive: 살아남다, 유지되다

center on ~: ~에 집중되다

initiative: 구상, 계획

draw support: 지지를 얻다

조선 협력은 의회 지형 변화 속에서도 대체로 유지될 것으로 예상되는 가운데 가장 큰 불확실성은 한국에서의 군함 건조에 쏠려 있다. '마스가(MASGA·미국 조선업을 다시 위대하게)' 구상에 따른 한국의 미국 조선소 투자와 미 해군 함정 정비 사업은 양당 모두의 지지를 받아왔다.





Building U.S. warships in Korea is a separate legal question. U.S. law prohibits it, though the president can grant an exception on national security grounds after notifying Congress and waiting 30 days. The Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the fiscal 2027 defense bill would eliminate that waiver, though the bill has yet to pass the Senate.

prohibit: 금지하다

on ~ grounds: ~을 이유로

waiver: (적용) 면제

have yet to ~: 아직 ~하지 않았다

다만 미 군함을 한국에서 건조하는 것은 별개의 법적 문제다. 미국은 해군 함정의 외국 건조를 원칙적으로 금지하고 있다. 대통령이 국가안보 이익에 부합한다고 판단하면 예외를 허용할 수 있도록 길을 열어뒀는데 이 경우 대통령은 결정 내용을 의회에 통보해야 하고, 의회가 통보를 받은 날부터 30일이 지나야 해당 예외에 따른 계약을 체결할 수 있다. 상원 군사위원회가 마련한 2027회계연도 국방수권법안에는 이 면제 조항을 없애는 내용이 담겼지만, 법안은 아직 상원을 통과하지 못했다.





Defense firms are expected to see limited direct impact, since much of their recent growth has come from Europe rather than the United States. Korea’s defense exports rose from $9.5 billion in 2024 to $15.4 billion in 2025 and are forecast to exceed $27 billion this year, according to the Export-Import Bank of Korea, with Poland accounting for a large share.

limited: 제한적인

rather than ~: ~보다는

be forecast to ~: ~할 것으로 전망되다

account for a large share: 큰 비중을 차지하다

방산업체들의 경우는 최근 성장세의 상당 부분이 미국보다는 유럽에서 나온 만큼 직접적인 영향은 제한적일 것으로 예상된다. 한국수출입은행에 따르면 한국의 방산 수출은 2024년 95억 달러에서 2025년 154억 달러로 늘었고, 올해는 270억 달러를 넘어설 것으로 전망된다. 이 가운데 폴란드가 큰 비중을 차지한다.





The nuclear-powered submarine project, by contrast, could face closer scrutiny by the Democrats. No submarine fuel agreement between Seoul and Washington has been reported since Trump approved the project in October last year. Starting in January, Democrats will chair the armed services and foreign affairs committees, which review nuclear cooperation agreements. Four Democratic senators already asked Trump in January to maintain restrictions on Korean enrichment and reprocessing.

by contrast: 반면

chair: (위원회의) 위원장을 맡다

enrichment and reprocessing: (우라늄) 농축과 (사용후핵연료) 재처리

restriction: 제한

핵 잠수함 사업은 민주당의 더 깐깐한 검증의 대상이 될 수 있다. 트럼프 대통령이 지난해 10월 사업을 승인한 이후 한미 간 잠수함 연료 협정이 체결됐다는 소식은 아직 없다. 내년 1월부터는 원자력 협력 협정을 심사하는 군사위원회와 외교위원회 위원장을 민주당이 맡게 된다. 민주당 상원의원 4명은 이미 올해 1월 트럼프 대통령에게 한국의 농축·재처리 제한을 유지해 달라고 요구한 바 있다.





[중략]





On the other hand, shares of electric vehicle battery makers and renewable energy companies rallied sharply. The main Kospi index closed 0.62 percent higher after plunging more than 4 percent.

rally: (주가가) 반등하다, 오르다

sharply: 급격히

plunge: 급락하다

한편 전기차 배터리 업체와 신재생에너지 기업 주가는 큰 폭으로 올랐다. 코스피는 4% 넘게 급락했다가 0.62% 상승 마감했다.





Hanwha Solutions led the rally, soaring 18.64 percent to close at 28,000 won on the Kospi, while HD Hyundai Energy Solutions, which supplies solar cells, modules and power generation systems, climbed 12.47 percent to 88,400 won.

lead the rally: 상승세를 주도하다

soar: 치솟다, 급등하다

supply: 공급하다

climb: 오르다

한화솔루션은 18.64% 급등한 2만8000원에 마감하며 상승세를 이끌었고, 태양광 셀과 모듈, 발전 시스템을 공급하는 HD현대에너지솔루션도 12.47% 오른 8만8400원을 기록했다.





Hanwha’s solar unit, Hanwha Qcells, has invested more than $2.5 billion to build a solar manufacturing factory in Georgia, the largest investment in U.S. solar history. Its Cartersville plant is the country’s only vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant, where major components from ingot to finished module are made under one roof.

unit: 사업 부문, 자회사

vertically integrated: 수직계열화된

component: 부품

under one roof: 한곳에서

한화의 태양광 사업 부문인 한화큐셀이 조지아주에 25억 달러 이상을 투자한 태양광 공장은 미국 태양광 역사상 최대 규모 투자다. 카터스빌에 위치한 이 공장은 잉곳부터 완제품 모듈까지 주요 부품을 한 곳에서 생산하는 미국 내 유일한 수직계열화 태양광 생산체제다.





[후략]





WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]