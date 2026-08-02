McDonald's Korea pulls corn cheese croquette burger after stone complaints

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HD Hyundai Electric hits 1,000th transformer milestone at U.S. plant
HD Hyundai Electric is the first Korean company to achieve the feat and will deliver the ultrahigh-voltage unit to Georgia Transmission, which will use the transformer to supply power to a county in Florida.
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A new a-peel: Potato chips revamp their image from junk food to healthy snack
The shift in perception and the variety of chip flavors have resulted in Korean food companies pulling in hundreds of billions of won on potato-based snacks alone.
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Fair trade watchdog approves Korail's takeover of SR
According to the Fair Trade Commission, Korail, as a state-run company subject to government oversight, is unlikely to abuse its market position or adversely affect consumers.
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Korean won posts biggest monthly gain since 2009 amid SK hynix inflows
The won was quoted at 1,424 against the dollar on Friday, up 125.4 won from the end of June, the largest monthly gain since March 2009.