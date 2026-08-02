McDonald's Korea pulls corn cheese croquette burger after stone complaints

The Chungju Corn Cheese Croquette Burger had proven hugely popular, selling more than 1 million units within two weeks of its launch, and was scheduled to remain on sale until Aug. 12.

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Burgers are on sale at a McDonald's branch near Seoul City Hall in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 13.

McDonald’s Korea has pulled its corn cheese croquette burger from all stores after multiple customers reported finding small stones in the product, the fast food joint said on Saturday. 

The Chungju Corn Cheese Croquette Burger stopped sales nationwide as of 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

The item had proven hugely popular, selling more than 1 million units within two weeks of its July 9 launch.

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However, a series of complaints, in which customers reported finding “small stone particles” after biting into the burger, led to its withdrawal after roughly 20 days; the burger had originally been scheduled to remain on sale until Aug. 12.

McDonald’s Korea said that it is working with farms and suppliers that provided the raw ingredients to investigate the exact cause of the issue.

“We preemptively halt sales of a product once three or more identical complaints have been received,” said a McDonald’s Korea representative. “There is currently no possibility of resuming sales [of the corn cheese burger].”


BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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