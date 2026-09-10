MBK Partners chairman questioned over Homeplus bond issuance case

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Korean arms makers expand into NATO’s east flank, $477M rocket launcher deal signed with Croatia
Hanwha’s rocket artillery deal with Croatia highlights Korea’s expanding defense partnerships across Europe’s eastern flank.
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As chip prices surge, so do theft cases as AI boom generates insatiable demand
From schools to internet cafes and semiconductor plants, parts are going missing, with an SK hynix employee lifting cards worth $128,000 last year.
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SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to visit $5.2 billion AI data center in Ulsan
The chairman will inspect the facility under construction with Amazon Web Services in Ulsan. The GPU-focused facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2027.
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Meta enters talks with Seoul over restrictions on use of social media by children
Philip Chua, the company’s Asia-Pacific general manager for product public policy, mentioned a two-hour limit or cutting access late at night.