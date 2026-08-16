Market's latest rebound lends itself to rise in stock loans

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Stock short selling on rise despite market upturn
Outstanding short positions climbed 14 percent even as the Kospi and Kosdaq surged on a market recovery.
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Kospi spikes for fifth straight day on chip rally
The Kospi rose 164.6 points, or 2.42 percent, to close at 6,977.94 as investors snapped up major chipmakers' stocks. The won rose against the dollar.
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Greenlit by the FDA, yet too cheap to stay? Korea’s penny stock rule puts biotech firms on edge.
New delisting standards are pushing biotech firms with approved drugs and sizable assets but low valuations toward reverse stock splits.
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Daily spot transactions in foreign exchange market jump 10% since launch of 24-hour system
Average daily transactions totaled $19.14 billion since the system went live on July 6, according to the Finance Ministry.