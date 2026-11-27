An employee watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Kospi in the trading room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Nov. 23. AP/YONHAP

Financial authorities urged close monitoring of chip-stock market risks as AI uncertainty and trade shifts fuel volatility.

Global stocks are experiencing increasing volatility due to AI-linked uncertainties, and there is a need to guard against the deepening ties between the chipmaking sector's cycle and the financial market, Korean authorities said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il held a meeting with heads of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission and other related agencies to check market conditions.

The policymakers echoed views that the local stock market's volatility is growing due to uncertainties surrounding the AI sector and changes in the global trade environment.

In particular, they said it needs to closely check the risks related to the correlation between the chip sector and the stock market.

Last week, the financial authorities unveiled a set of steps to respond to stock market volatility, including lifting the limit on share buybacks by listed firms.

Also, the financial authorities are working to increase the size of a stock market stabilization fund currently set at some 11 trillion won ($8.2 billion) as the country's stock market capitalization has grown sharply.

The fund, established by financial institutions, is aimed at stabilizing the local securities market during periods of sharp stock price declines.

It was last activated in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.





Yonhap