A screen in the trading room of a Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Kospi having lost 132.02 points, or 2.59 percent, to close at 4,968.48 on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Foreign investment commitments in Korea fell $142.9 billion in the third quarter as the Kospi dropped 19.3 percent while Koreans’ overseas assets reached a record high.

Financial commitments held by foreign investors in Korea fell sharply in the third quarter of the year due largely to a slump in the local stock market, central bank data showed Thursday.

The outstanding amount of foreign investment stood at $2.87 trillion as of end-September, down $142.9 billion from three months earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

During the second quarter, foreign investment in the country hit a record high, driven by a stock market rally.

Nonresidents' securities investment dropped $164.3 billion to $2.16 trillion at the end of September, while direct investment increased $38 billion to $359 billion.

The benchmark Kospi dropped 19.3 percent in the third quarter.

At the same time, the country's external financial assets, or the outstanding amount of Korean residents' investment abroad, increased $137.9 billion to a record $3.22 trillion as of end-September.

Of external financial assets, residents' securities investments added $40.1 billion on-quarter to $1.42 trillion as of end-September on the back of relatively sound performance by the U.S. stock market, while their direct investment rose $21.2 billion to $893.7 billion from three months earlier.

Over the three-month period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 2.7 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 2.5 percent, the BOK added.





Yonhap