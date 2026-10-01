Market cap of virtual assets in Korea crashes 33% in first half of year

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Korea’s exports hit record $120.9 billion as chip sales surge in September
Semiconductor shipments topped $60 billion for the first time, driving an unprecedented $49.85 billion trade surplus.
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Kospi opens lower as chip stocks extend Seoul market losses
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares slipped, while the won weakened against the dollar.
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Seoul stocks decline for third straight day while Treasury yields rise
Shares dipped as surging U.S. Treasury yields heightened concerns over borrowing costs as the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Kospi opens higher on overnight gains in U.S. semiconductor shares
The Kospi gained 80.46 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,951.27.