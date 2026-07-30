Manufacturing optimism leads July business sentiment rebound: BOK

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Card spending for second quarter up 7.6 percent
Stock market gains, solid corporate earnings and higher prices contributed to a rise in consumer and business card spending compared to last year.
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BOK signals more rate hikes ahead amid rising inflation, strong growth
Korea’s central bank said it will keep tightening monetary policy as inflation stays elevated and export-led growth remains solid.
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Korea's natural population decline slows as rebound in births continues
Despite the increase in births and decrease in deaths, Korea's population growth eased to 13.6 percent in May after hitting 19.4 percent in March and 18 percent in April.
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Almost 40% of Koreans owned land in 2025: Data
About 20.12 million people, or 39.4 percent of the country's registered population, owned land as of the end of 2025, but the area of land owned dropped 0.3 percent from the previous year.