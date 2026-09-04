Major appliance makers are thinking smaller, not bigger

Since major appliances have an average replacement cycle of 10 years, leaving little room for new demand, companies are turning to smaller devices that consumers replace more frequently or more niche products.

Big appliance makers face a big problem: Everyone already has a TV or refrigerator, and those products are built to last for years. So global home appliance makers are now thinking smaller.

Companies are shifting their focus from major appliances to smaller ones that consumers replace more frequently, such as toothbrushes, or more niche products.

Dyson, known for its premium hair and blow dryers, announced on Sept. 2 that it is entering the oral care market with the CameraJet electric toothbrush and oral irrigator, which costs a hefty 749,000 won ($550).

The toothbrush contains a miniature built-in camera that detects plaque in the gaps between teeth, and the oral irrigator uses a high-pressure jet of liquid to remove tartar. The device’s machine-learning technology has also been trained on more than 470,000 images of teeth.

Dyson also launched the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable fan — with a 149,000 won price tag — in May. More than 3,000 units were sold within its first month. According to the company, the product uses a miniature motor, fluid dynamics and camera-based machine-learning technologies, all three of which were developed on its cordless and robot vacuum cleaners.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable fan DYSON

Samsung Electronics has taken a similar approach with its Bespoke ShoeDresser, which applies deodorizing and sanitizing technology from its AirDresser clothing care system. The appliance cleans, dries and deodorizes shoes while minimizing damage.

LG Electronics has rolled out its own range of niche appliances, including its Styler ShoeCare, which serves the same function as the BeSpoke ShoeDresser; myCup tumbler washer; and Pra.L home skin care devices. The products incorporate inverter compressor and motor technologies proven in the company’s large refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers, as well as its patented high-temperature TrueSteam technology.

The push into the smaller products market reflects a deeper problem with major appliances: structural stagnation. These appliances have an average replacement cycle of about 10 years, which leaves little room for new demand.

A user displays their shoes in the LG Styler ShoeCase, designed to store, care for and showcase footwear, on March 31, 2023. LG ELECTRONICS

Specialized products aimed at particular consumer tastes and new types of small appliances, by contrast, are typically replaced every two to three years. And unlike larger appliances, they do not require a complicated setup or technician visits. Established companies can also capitalize on their brand recognition to attract customers through word of mouth without spending heavily on marketing.

Korea’s small appliance market is projected to grow by around 3 percent annually from its current $4.31 billion to $5.03 billion by 2031, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Additionally, the trend dovetails with growing demand for appliances that double as interior decor.

“Consumers increasingly want appliances that they can call their own, not just something that the entire family shares in the living room,” an industry source said. “They also find it easier to splurge on premium small appliances than big-ticket ones. That appetite for little everyday luxuries is only likely to grow.”





BY CHOI HYUN-JU [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]