Luxury at your fingertips in hours: Korea's delivery apps move upmarket

Food delivery platforms such as Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, and Coupang Eats are increasingly selling high-end electronics and products from premium brands typically found in department stores.

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DH, 요기요 팔고 배민 품는다 (서울=연합뉴스) 강민지 기자 = 독일 딜리버리히어로(DH)가 공정거래위원회 요구를 받아들여 한국 배달 앱 1위 '배달의민족'을 인수하기 위해 2위 '요기요'를 매각하기로 했다. DH는 28일 오후 공식 홈페이지에 통해 'DH는 2021년 1분기에 (공정위로부터) 최종 서면 통보를 받기를 희망한다'라고 밝혔다. 이 같은 입장은 공정위의 요구 조건을 수용하겠다는 뜻이라고 딜리버리히어로코리아(DHK)는 설명했다. 앞서 공정위는 DH가 배달의민족 운영사인 우아한형제들을 인수하려면 요기요를 운영하는 DHK의 지분 전부를 6개월 안에 제3자에게 매각하라고 조건부 승인 결정을 내렸다. 사진은 29일 서울 한 배민라이더스 센터. 2020.12.29 mjkang@yna.co.kr/2020-12-29 14:39:40/
Delivery motorcycles with the Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, logo are parked at a Baemin Riders center in Seoul on Dec. 29, 2020.

In Korea, a few taps on a delivery app can now bring jewelry worth more than 10 million won ($7,200), the latest smartphone or a high-end camera to your doorstep within an hour or two. The shift comes as Korea’s “quick commerce” market rapidly expands beyond food and other daily necessities into luxury goods.

Quick commerce refers to deliveries made within a radius of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).

Major food delivery platforms such as Baedal Minjok, also known as Baemin, and Coupang Eats now sell premium brands typically found in department stores and stand-alone retail shops, driving a sharp rise in transactions for high-priced products.

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On Baemin, Swarovski offers jewelry ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of won and crystal-decorated figurines priced at up to 14 million won. The company’s sales on the platform more than doubled in the second quarter from the previous year.

Samsung, which also operates a store on the app, reported that the transaction value of its smartphone sales rose 20 percent on year from January through June; Sony, which sells mirrorless cameras and lenses costing millions of won on Baemin, saw its transaction value increase 40 percent over the same period. Cuckoo Electronics, one of Korea’s largest electric rice cooker makers, joined the platform in May.

Coupang Eats also offers smartphone deliveries, and the overnight grocery service Market Kurly delivers department store beauty brands, such as Amorepacific’s Sulwhasoo and global cosmetics brand MAC, within an hour through its Kurly Now service.

Baedal Minjok, also known as Baemin, and Coupang Eats stickers at a restaurant in Seoul

The shift comes as buying products on demand becomes increasingly common, particularly among younger consumers and one- or two-person households.

“Speed is becoming an increasingly important factor in consumers’ purchasing decisions,” an industry source said. “Demand is growing among [those] who need products immediately, such as when rushing to buy an expensive gift ahead of a special occasion, or who need a camera or smartphone delivered quickly after their device breaks down at work.”

High-end brands have traditionally been reluctant to join delivery apps, citing the risk of theft or loss, concerns about their image and logistics costs. But with brick-and-mortar stores’ growth stagnating, brands can use those locations as urban delivery hubs. Improvements in delivery platforms’ secure systems have also helped them become an important channel for diversifying sales.

Baemin, for instance, places special identification labels on high-priced products and pays delivery riders a safety surcharge to encourage them to handle such packages with greater care. Customers also receive real-time information on the rider’s location and a photo confirming a delivery’s completion to help prevent disputes over lost items.

Korea’s quick commerce market is projected to grow from about 4.4 trillion won last year to around 6 trillion won by 2030, according to market research firm Statista.

But as competition intensifies, companies face rising logistics costs and questions over delivery workers’ responsibility for handling expensive goods.

“Rather than becoming consumed by competition over speed, companies should focus on managing the quality of the delivery process and building a sustainable logistics system,” said Lee Hong-ju, a professor of consumer economics at Sookmyung Women’s University.


BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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