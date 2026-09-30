Lutnick cites Korea’s investments of over $50B in Alaska LNG, $120B in U.S. nuclear power projects

U.S. President Donald Trump announces details of Korea’s investment in the United States at the White House on Sept. 30. SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick cited Korea's commitment of over $50 billion investment in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska and $120 billion in eight nuclear power projects in the United States.

The investments come on top of Korea’s $22.3 billion investment in a gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas, formally announced as the first project under its U.S. investment pledge.

"A $120 billion to build eight nuclear gigantic nuclear power plants and they are going to go across the United States," Lutnick said during a briefing by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, before touting an investment of "just over $50 billion" in the Alaska LNG project. He named Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky as locations for the nuclear reactors.

The announcement followed protracted negotiations over several energy investment projects under the trade agreement that committed Korea to investing $350 billion in the United States — $150 billion for the shipbuilding sector and the remainder for strategic investments — in return for lower U.S. tariffs on Korean goods.

Trump highlighted the investment plans as he has underscored his economic achievements ahead of the November midterm elections amid public concerns over the monthslong war with Iran that has left energy prices high and deepened economic uncertainties.

The LNG project involves the construction of a 1,298-kilometer-long pipeline from the North Slope, which has massive proven natural gas reserves, to southern Alaska to transport natural gas that will be cooled to liquid form for shipments to Asia.

Other projects include a large-scale gas-fired power plant in Encinal, Texas and the construction of eight nuclear reactors.





BY YONHAP, PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]