Lutnick cites Korea’s investments of over $50B in Alaska LNG, $120B in U.S. nuclear power projects

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Trump may tout potential $54 billion Korean investment in Alaska despite Seoul’s doubts
Trump is expected to highlight a potential $54 billion Korean investment in an Alaska LNG pipeline project as a done deal to sway voters despite Seoul's unresolved concerns over its commercial viability.
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Korea’s real wages fall for fourth month as inflation outpaces pay
July real wages declined 0.3 percent as consumer prices rose faster than nominal pay, with temporary workers and small-business employees facing sharper pressure.
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Korea’s semiconductor boom sends 2026 tax revenue to record high
Government estimates tax revenue will reach 478.6 trillion won ($353.7 billion) as chip profits and a bullish stock market fuel an unprecedented windfall.
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Trump says Kim Jong-un has 'pretty large' nuclear capacity, but situation will be 'fine' as long as he's 'around'
In U.S. President Donald Trump's response to a reporter's question about why North Korea can have nuclear weapons when he has said that Iran cannot, he cited his friendship with Kim Jong-un, claiming that Kim 'likes' and 'respects' him.