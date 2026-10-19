LS Electric wins 170 billion won U.S. switchgear deal

LS Electric's manufacturing plant in Texas, where it will produce medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment and switchgears for local clients. LS ELECTRIC

The Korean equipment maker will supply 38-kilovolt switchgear for an unnamed U.S. tech company’s hyperscale AI data center.

LS Electric, a Korean electrical equipment maker, said Monday it has secured a 170 billion won ($127 million) contract to supply switchgear for a data center project being developed by a major U.S. tech company.

The 38-kilovolt switchgear will be supplied next year for a hyperscale AI data center project, the company said. It did not identify the U.S. customer.

"The supply volume for 2028 will be determined through consultations with the U.S. company, as the contract runs through 2028," an LS Electric spokesperson said.

Investment in power infrastructure across North America is rising rapidly as electricity demand grows with the expansion of AI and cloud computing, LS Electric said.

The U.S. market for data center power infrastructure is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 16 percent, from 13 trillion won in 2025 to 56 trillion won in 2035, the company said.





Yonhap