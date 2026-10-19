LS Electric wins 170 billion won U.S. switchgear deal

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HD Hyundai shows off unmanned warship technology in U.S. with Anduril
The Korean shipbuilder demonstrated autonomous navigation, mission changes and emergency responses off the California coast.
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Auto exports fall 5.5% in September amid Middle East tensions
Korea's automobile exports fell 5.5 percent in September as Middle East tensions and tighter used-car rules outweighed gains in North America, Europe and eco-friendly vehicles.
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Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese books targeted in Anthropic's 'Project Panama' hunt for AI training material
Shipping and court records show Anthropic sourced vast quantities of Asian books for AI training, raising fresh copyright concerns in Korea.
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Korean manufacturers redraw China playbook as U.S. pressure escalates
Samsung, SK hynix and Hyundai are shifting investment toward the United States, India, Vietnam and Japan as the Trump administration and intensifying U.S.-China competition reshape supply chains.