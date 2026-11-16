LS Electric lands $93.8 million U.S. AI deal

LS Electric's power distribution solutions for data centers are pictured in an undated photo. LS ELECTRIC

The Korean company will supply high- and low-voltage power distribution systems for a major U.S. AI data center expansion.

LS Electric said Monday it has secured a $93.83 million contract to supply power distribution equipment for a large-scale AI data center project in the United States.

Under the deal, the Korean electrical equipment maker will supply 38-kilovolt high-voltage switchgear and low-voltage power distribution systems in phases for the AI data center.

The company did not disclose the name of its U.S. client.

The latest deal marks another order from the U.S. tech company, with LS Electric supplying key power distribution equipment for the data center's expansion following its involvement in the initial phase.





Yonhap