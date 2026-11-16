LS Electric lands $93.8 million U.S. AI deal

The Korean company will supply high- and low-voltage power distribution systems for a major U.S. AI data center expansion.

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LS일렉트릭, 미국 빅테크 데이터센터 7천만달러 전력기기 수주 (서울=연합뉴스) LS일렉트릭은 미국 현지 빅테크 기업의 대형 데이터센터에 적용할 7천만달러(약 1천50억원) 규모의 배전 기기 공급 계약을 체결했다고 18일 밝혔다. 사진은 LS일렉트릭 데이터센터용 배전 설루션. 2026.5.18 [LS일렉트릭 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-05-18 09:17:50/
LS Electric's power distribution solutions for data centers are pictured in an undated photo.

LS Electric said Monday it has secured a $93.83 million contract to supply power distribution equipment for a large-scale AI data center project in the United States.

Under the deal, the Korean electrical equipment maker will supply 38-kilovolt high-voltage switchgear and low-voltage power distribution systems in phases for the AI data center.

The company did not disclose the name of its U.S. client.

The latest deal marks another order from the U.S. tech company, with LS Electric supplying key power distribution equipment for the data center's expansion following its involvement in the initial phase.


Yonhap

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