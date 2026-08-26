LS Electric, GE Vernova target HVDC market

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TikTok expected to contribute over 40 trillion won to Korean economy by 2030
TikTok says its promotion of Korean culture, K-pop and consumer products could contribute 40.6 trillion won ($29.3 billion) to Korea's economy by 2030.
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Kakao Bank's labor union urges better wage deal ahead of five-day strike
The collective action, scheduled to start Sept. 4, comes as the two sides remain deadlocked over raises and other benefits.
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Majority of Koreans view U.S. unfavorably for first time in two decades
A Pew survey found 55 percent of Koreans view the United States unfavorably, though most still consider it Korea’s most important ally.
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Japan’s push to stage shipbuilding comeback may have Korea checking its stern
The industry, once dominated by the country before losing out to Korea and China, is a key part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's economic security agenda.