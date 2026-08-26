LS Electric, GE Vernova target HVDC market

Chairpeople of LS Electric and GE Vernova pose for a photo after the two companies sign an agreement to form a joint venture on the sidelines of the CIGRE 2026 Session in Paris on Aug. 25. From left are: GE Vernova Grid Systems Integration CEO Johan Bindele, GE Vernova Electrification Systems CEO Philippe Piron, LS Electric Chairman Koo Ja-kyun and LS Electric CEO Chae Dae-seok. LS ELECTRIC

The companies will form a joint venture to develop HVDC solutions for Korea's renewable power grid and global markets.

Korean power equipment maker LS Electric said Wednesday it will form a joint venture with U.S. energy technology company GE Vernova to cooperate in the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) sector.

The two companies signed an agreement to establish the joint venture, tentatively named "Grid X Technology," on the sidelines of the CIGRE 2026 Session in Paris on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on Korea's voltage source converter-based HVDC projects — a key part of the country's efforts to transmit electricity generated from renewable energy sources in the southwestern region to the densely populated greater Seoul area.

The joint venture will combine the two companies' technologies and expertise to develop HVDC solutions and establish strategies for the stable supply of key components and equipment, with the aim to enter the global HVDC market.

GE Vernova is a U.S.-based global energy technology and power infrastructure company spun off from General Electric in April 2024.





Yonhap