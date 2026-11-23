LS Cable & System engineers in Donghae, Gangwon, examine submarine cables to be supplied to Qatar. LS CABLE & SYSTEM

LS Cable & System, Korea's biggest cable company, said Monday its U.S. unit has secured a 700 billion-won ($520 million) high-voltage cable order.

LS Cable Systems America will install 345-kilovolt submarine and underground power cables spanning a combined 145 kilometers (90 miles) for Propel NY Energy's power network project, the company said in a press release.

To meet growing demand for submarine power cables in the United States and strengthen its supply chain there, LS Cable has begun construction of a 1 trillion-won submarine power cable plant in Virginia, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2028.

Electricity demand from AI data centers in the U.S. was estimated in 2024 to be equivalent to half of Korea's annual power demand of 62 gigawatts. Demand is expected to more than triple to 120 GW by 2030.





Yonhap