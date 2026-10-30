Lotte Well Food dips into global Pepero Day blitz with Stray Kids

With Pepero Day right around the corner on Nov. 11, Lotte Well Food is dipping into a marketing blitz to draw in global consumers.

With Pepero Day right around the corner on Nov. 11, Lotte Well Food is dipping into a marketing blitz to draw in global consumers.

The maker of the popular snack has tapped boy band Stray Kids as a global brand ambassador for social media events while also advertising in key overseas outlets such as The New York Times and localizing promotions in different countries.

For the “Play With Pepero” social media event with the K-pop octet running through Feb. 5 of next year, consumers can share a special moment with the treat on their social media as the company hopes people express connection and heartfelt sentiments with loved ones.

Participants can post a photo or video with Pepero on their Instagram account with the requisite hashtags and submit the link to the post through the link on Pepero’s official account.

A panel of judges will select 111 winners, with the top 11 receiving invitations to a Stray Kids meet and greet, with round-trip airfare and a two-night hotel stay included. The next 100 winners will receive invitations to special events. The event, scheduled for April of next year, will feature the live world premiere of a collaborative single between Stray Kids and Pepero set to drop on Pepero Day.

Lotte Well Food is also behind a milestone for YouTube with a foray into gifts that use external brand intellectual property, creating digital Pepero treats, mascots, heart icons and animated celebratory graphics.

The company is also broadening its touchpoints with global consumers through brand advertising. In New York’s Times Square, Pepero advertisements have run for four consecutive years since 2023, including a run from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15 this year. Ads will also run in Koreatown in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

In Vietnam, a Pepero pop-up store at West Lake Hanoi Mall will open for sampling events. Meanwhile, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, large-scale retail outlets will set up interactive photo zones on Pepero Day.

In the Philippines, market-specific rollouts include the Pepero package, along with product merchandising and sampling at S&R outlets. The company will run promotional events and digital initiatives in Thailand through major retail networks such as CP Axtra Makro, Tops, and Big C. In the Philippines and Malaysia, a dedicated Pepero display and video advertisements will run at the Kuala Lumpur airport’s duty-free shops. Additional campaigns are slated for Peru, Ecuador, Australia and Germany.

Lotte Wellfood representatives said the company has devised diverse global marketing initiatives to localize Pepero Day, and the group will further expand its reach through unique brand experiences for consumers worldwide.







BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]