Lotte turns to AI to sharpen brand identity, design process ahead of 60th anniversary

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Korea raises data breach fines to 10% of revenue
Companies behind major negligent data leaks can now face fines of up to 10 percent of annual revenue under revised privacy rules.
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Top court finalizes suspended prison term for Hyosung vice chief after 12-year legal battle
The Supreme Court upheld a two-and-a-half-year suspended prison term for Lee Sang-woon, ending a corruption case that began in 2014.
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Apple's first foldable to debut with steeper price tag in Korea, well above Samsung's latest fold
The much-anticipated device, with a similar profile to the Z Fold 8, is about 20 percent more expensive in Korea than in the United States.
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Korea to introduce strengthened penalties for large-scale data leaks
Companies responsible for leaks affecting more than 10 million people could face fines of up to 10 percent of sales starting Friday.