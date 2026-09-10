Lotte turns to AI to sharpen brand identity, design process ahead of 60th anniversary

Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, right, listens to a presentation on AI projects by young designers at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 10. LOTTE

The group announced plans to establish “Lotte AI Design Studio,” a generative AI platform to create and evaluate designs and products based on Lotte's internal principles.

Lotte Group discussed AI-oriented strategies to reinforce its brand identity and pursue design innovation during its groupwide meeting on Thursday.

Among those present were Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin and the heads of major affiliates, including holding company Lotte Corporation. About 50 executives attended the meeting, which took place at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul.

Under this year's theme, “Imagine Beyond Imagination” (translated), the executives brainstormed on how to harness AI to build a design process that reinforces the group’s brand identity ahead of its 60th anniversary next year.

Lotte plans to establish “Lotte AI Design Studio,” a generative AI platform that will create and evaluate designs based on the group’s management principles and brand and design philosophies.

“At this year’s meeting, we looked back on Lotte Group’s 60-year history from a brand and design perspective and discussed how to prepare for the next 60 years,” a Lotte representative said.

“We will carry forward and build on Lotte’s unique heritage to further strengthen what makes Lotte distinctly Lotte.”





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



