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YouTuber chasing viral Busan shark caught after viewer reports restricted-area livestream
The coast guard detained a streamer who hired a boat to follow Bukangi near Busan Port's off-limits passenger terminal.
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Bukangi resurfaces in Busan Port, but experts fear stress and declining health
The endangered dusky shark was seen swimming normally after leaving a shallow canal, though a U.S. expert warns weeks of confinement may have harmed it.
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Busan shark slips back into canal
Bukangi returned to Busan’s canal less than a day after officials guided the shark out following more than a month inside.
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Celebrity shark Bukangi nears return to sea after 34 days as third rescue declared 'successful'
Busan rescuers guided the now-famous shark to within 40 meters (131 feet) of the open sea, hoping it will complete the journey on its own.