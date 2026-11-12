Lotte returns to literary roots for first shopping bag redesign in 15 years

Lotte Department Store's redesigned bags will be Serenity Blue, a shade inspired by the protagonist's tailcoat in "The Sorrows of Young Werther" (1774), but will keep the company's recognizable ribbonlike motif.

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New designs for Lotte Department Store's shopping bags

Lotte Department Store is giving its shopping bags a full makeover for the first time in 15 years to mark its 47th anniversary, the retailer said on Thursday. The bags will keep the brand’s well-known ribbonlike symbol while introducing an updated design in a new signature color.

The new bags will be Serenity Blue, a sky blue shade inspired by the tailcoat worn by Werther, the protagonist of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s novel “The Sorrows of Young Werther” (1774).

The bags also carry the phrase “My Dearest and Best,” inspired by a line from the novel, which Lotte Department Store described as a warm welcome to everyone who visits its branches.

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The literary connection runs through the company’s history. The conglomerate’s name itself was inspired by Charlotte, whom Werther falls in love with.

The redesign also retains the company’s other signature color, Champagne Gold, in its equally recognizable ribbonlike motif.

It will first appear on shopping bags at major stores on Sunday. Gift certificates in the new design will be available from Dec. 1, followed by other wrapping and interior designs on an undisclosed date. 

French design studio Saint-Lazare helped with Lotte Department Store’s new look. The studio has worked with global retail and luxury brands, including French department store La Samaritaine.


BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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