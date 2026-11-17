Lotte Group's Chairman Shin Dong-bin, right, and his son Shin Yoo-yeol attend an event in Ewha Womans University in western Seoul, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s eldest son will lead Lotte’s new Management Strategy Office, overseeing long-term strategy, portfolio restructuring and AI transformation.

Lotte Group has promoted Shin Yoo-yeol, currently Head of the Future Growth Office at Lotte Corporation and the eldest son of Chairman Shin Dong-bin, to president and put him in charge of a new groupwide strategy office.

The promotion comes six years after Shin Yoo-yeol joined Lotte and just two years after he became executive vice president. Lotte Group announced the promotion on Monday as part of its regular executive reshuffle for 2027.

Shin Yoo-yeol will lead the newly created Management Strategy Office that encompasses the responsibilities of the former Future Growth Office. His responsibilities will now extend beyond new businesses and global operations to include the group’s mid- to long-term strategy, business portfolio restructuring and acceleration of its AI transformation.

“Shin [Yoo-yeol] was recognized for his work on the conglomerate’s biotechnology business, one of its key future growth areas. He also helped lead the completion of the first plant at Lotte Biologics’ Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon and efforts to secure production orders,” Lotte Group said.

The group also credited him with contributing to its One Lotte initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation between its Korean and Japanese operations.

The reshuffle also put a larger number of younger executives in key positions.

Lotte Group promoted 153 executives in total, including 86 first-time executives. People in their 40s accounted for 44 percent of the newly appointed executives.

Nineteen employees received merit-based promotions, double the number for the 2026 reshuffle that took place last year.

Seo Jung-ho, CEO of Lotte Wellfood, was promoted to president just one year after taking the top job, with the group citing his efforts to improve the company’s business structure.

Chu Gwang-sik, CEO of Lotte Capital, was also promoted to president.

Lotte Department Store in central Seoul LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE

Kim Dong-ha, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, was promoted to executive vice president after improving profitability in the duty-free business.

Kim Yoo-youn, head of e-commerce division at Lotte Duty Free, was promoted to senior vice president after posting gains including growth in online sales.

Major affiliates will also move toward more independent management of individual business divisions in an effort to strengthen expertise and competitiveness.

At Lotte Shopping, the hypermarket and supermarket businesses will move from a dual-role management structure to separate leadership for each division.

Shin Ju-baek, who currently heads the Vietnam operation of the hypermarket business, was promoted to managing director and nominated to lead the supermarket division.

Cha Woo-chul will remain in charge of the hypermarket business.

Lotte Department Store's Dongtan branch in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi NEWS1

Lotte Wellfood will separate its food business into its own management unit, with Heo Jin-sung, executive director of the food division, nominated as its new head of the Food Business Unit.

Lotte Corp. is also reorganizing its management structure. Its president Rho Jun-hyung will oversee all functions of the holding company, including planning, strategy, finance and compliance, under a single professional management structure.

Lotte Group said the change is intended to speed up decision-making across the conglomerate.

“This reshuffle focuses on strengthening the fundamental competitiveness of our core businesses while expanding key future businesses and securing sustainable competitiveness,” Lotte Group said. “We will continue performance-based executive appointments as needed and recruit outside talent to improve execution and speed amid an uncertain business environment.”





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]