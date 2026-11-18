From left, Lotte Holdings President and CEO Genichi Tamatsuka; Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Chung Il-young, who represents Incheon's Yeonsu-B district; Lotte Biologics co-CEO Shin Yoo-yeol; Incheon Mayor Park Chan-dae; Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin; DP Rep. Song Young-gil, who represents Incheon's Yeonsu-A district; Lotte Corporation CEO Rho Jun-hyung; Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Commissioner Kim Jong-chul; and Lotte Biologics co-CEO James Park sit at the completion ceremony for Lotte Biologics' Songdo Bio Campus Plant 1 in Songdo, Incheon, on Nov. 18. LOTTE BIOLOGICS

The 120,000-liter (31,700-gallon) facility has secured its first contract but expects full-scale production and profitability only after 2028.

Lotte Biologics has landed its first large-scale commercial order for its new plant in Songdo, Incheon, and expects the 120,000-liter (31,700-gallon) facility to begin full-scale production in 2028, the company said Wednesday as it marked the plant's completion with a ceremony.

The company, which makes medicines on behalf of other drug companies, said the plant will start bringing in revenue in 2027, but full-scale production of drugs for sale will not begin until 2028. Only after that are profits expected to roll in.

"Revenue will start in 2027, because clients pay us to take over their production processes and to make test products and the samples needed for approval," said Kang Hyun-shim, chief financial officer of Lotte Biologics, at a press conference held after the ceremony. "But profitability and a turnaround, which many of you are interested in, will come when we start full production."

Before a drug made at the plant can be sold, the client's production method has to be moved to the new plant, tested and approved by regulators. Because that takes time, "you can expect full-scale production to start in 2028," Kang said.

Lotte Biologics announced the deal on Tuesday, saying it would manufacture a global drugmaker's main product, from the ingredients used in clinical trials to the finished medicine.

The company did not disclose the client, the deal's value or the terms. However, local outlet Bizwatch reported that the client is Celltrion, a Korean drugmaker that also has plants in Songdo.

"Contractually, I cannot disclose what we were working with," said Park Min-su, chief business officer, when asked to confirm the report. "This is just a beginning for us."

Lotte Biologics has secured orders worth up to nearly $1.9 billion since its launch in 2022, according to Chun Ji-won, chief growth officer.

"We didn't build a plant and then start the business," Chun said. "We built the business and completed the plant along the way."

That business started in the United States, where Lotte bought a 40,000-liter plant in Syracuse, New York, from U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb and kept 99.5 percent of its staff. In September, the plant passed a surprise inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the country's drug regulator, with no problems flagged, Chun said.

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin speaks during the completion ceremony for Lotte Biologics' Songdo Bio Campus Plant 1 in Songdo, Incheon, on Nov. 18. LOTTE BIOLOGICS

The Syracuse plant can generate about 300 billion won ($225.5 million) in annual revenue, and the Songdo plant about 700 billion won at full capacity, according to the company. The company aims to post more than 1 trillion won in annual revenue by 2030 as it builds two more plants in Songdo.

When those plants will be built — and when the company will list on the stock market — remains open.

"We want to stay flexible on the timing, depending on how orders go and what kinds of drugs we can win," Kang said of a potential initial public offering.

Antibody drugs, the kind the Songdo plant is built to make, are produced by growing cells in large tanks called bioreactors. The Songdo plant has eight 15,000-liter steel tanks, along with smaller 3,000-liter tanks for drugs that are hard to make in the big ones.

Last week, six months ahead of schedule, the company declared the plant "GMP Ready," meaning its production and quality control systems are set up to meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, the quality and safety yardstick regulators require drug factories to follow. The company has hired about 800 people for the site.

The plant is also a test for Lotte Group, which is betting on the drug business as a new source of growth. Shin Yoo-yeol, the eldest son of Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and co-CEO of Lotte Biologics, was promoted to president at Lotte Corporation, the group's holding company, on Monday. The group plans to invest 4.6 trillion won in the Songdo campus through 2030.

"Price and speed can bring customers in," Chun said, "but only quality and trust make them stay and come back."





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]