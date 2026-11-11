LIVE: Nvidia’s recovery, CoreWeave rally push Wall Street higher before Korean trading

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SK Group's CEOs to convene to review AI push, align chip and energy businesses
SK Group will hold a CEO seminar — likely presided over by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won — to chart an AI strategy that brings together affiliates' strengths in semiconductors, data centers and energy infrastructure.
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Kospi jumps 2.6% as tech stocks rally
Stocks surged for a second day as AI-related technology and defense stocks offset concerns over higher U.S. inflation and possible Fed tightening.
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Just can't quit you: Korean retail investors still placing leveraged bets despite near wipeouts
Retail investors are buying leveraged ETFs even as some products have lost nearly 90 percent of their value.
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Nvidia sheds $400 billion in two-day rout over CEO's alleged spy affair
The chipmaker's shares fell nearly 10 percent as its board investigates concerns tied to CEO Jensen Huang's admitted affair.