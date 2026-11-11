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LIVE: Nvidia’s recovery, CoreWeave rally push Wall Street higher before Korean trading

From Naver’s results to the MSCI index changes and an options-expiry close, we follow everything moving Korean stocks on a busy Thursday in Seoul

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, November 10, 2026.
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