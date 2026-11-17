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BTS, Cortis and IVE take top prizes to end the 2026 Melon Music Awards — as it happened
A record fourth Artist of the Year for BTS caps a night that also saw ILLIT get the whole arena dancing and NCT 127 celebrate 10 years.
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BTS and aespa lead Day 1 of the Melon Music Awards — as it happened
The red carpet starts at 5 p.m. and the ceremony at 6 p.m., with Ateez, Riize, Japan’s HANA and a reunited I.O.I among the acts on the bill. Stay with us here for live updates.
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Kospi ends lower as questions over Nvidia’s leadership linger — as it happened
We track what a possible leadership change at Nvidia means for its Korean suppliers through the day, alongside Fed worries, Naver’s earnings and the MSCI review
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Samsung Lions clinch 2026 Korean Series in Game 5 — as it happened
A 12-1 rout against the KT Wiz delivered the club's first title since 2014, rebounding from nearly getting steamrolled in Game 1 to win more convincingly with each game.