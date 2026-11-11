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LIVE: Samsung, SK hynix trade higher as Nvidia board reportedly weighs Huang’s future

We track what a possible leadership change at Nvidia means for its Korean suppliers through the day, alongside Fed worries, Naver’s earnings and the MSCI review

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
PARK EUN-JEE
PARK EUN-JEE HEAD OF BUSINESS DESK
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A screen in Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi at the open on Nov. 12.
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