LIVE: Midterm results and earnings set the market agenda in Seoul

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AI investment faces a credibility test
Investors are demanding proof that Big Tech's trillion-dollar AI investment plans can generate sustainable returns for semiconductor makers.
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Kospi closes higher on early U.S. midterm election outcome
Korean stocks closed modestly higher as early U.S. midterm results pointed to Democratic victories, boosting battery and renewable energy-related shares.
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Seven directors to unveil AI short films at Seoul Independent Film Festival
As part of a project for the Seoul Independent Film Festival's "AI Cinema Special" section, seven filmmakers each collaborated with AI creators to produce a short film.
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Korean Series tied at 1-1 as Samsung Lions edge out KT Wiz in gruelling 12-inning Game 2 — as it happened
A dreary nine innings ended at 1-1, forcing three extra innings before Samsung broke through with a Lewin Diaz run at the top of the 12th.