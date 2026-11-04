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LIVE: Midterm results and earnings set the market agenda in Seoul

Korean stocks look to Wall Street’s response to the Democrats’ midterm sweep. Stay with us here for live updates.

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
President Donald Trump addresses construction workers in the new ballroom space at the White House in Washington on Nov. 4. The Democrats flipped the House and the Senate in midterm elections yesterday in a rebuke to Trump.
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