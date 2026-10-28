LIVE: Microsoft, Alphabet AI spending sets the tone for Korean chip stocks

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Kospi surges past 6,000 as SK hynix record earnings reignite AI rally
Stocks climbed 6.63 percent as chipmakers surged on SK hynix's record results and shareholder return plan, while the won weakened against the dollar.
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Korea to pay Elliott $48.49 million plus interest over Samsung merger dispute
The government opted not to seek to overturn an arbitration ruling by an international dispute settlement body over the 2015 merger.
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Kospi buy-side sidecar triggered as SK hynix earnings fuel rally
A buy-side trading curb halted program trades after AI-driven chip earnings pushed the Kospi up more than 4 percent.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on revived AI optimism, SK hynix earnings
Stocks surged at the open as booming AI chip demand and strong U.S. tech gains lifted sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision.