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LIVE: Microsoft, Alphabet AI spending sets the tone for Korean chip stocks

Big Tech results and a Fed decision have landed overnight, and Samsung Electronics opens up its record quarter this morning. Stay with us as we follow how Korean markets react through the day.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
PARK EUN-JEE
PARK EUN-JEE HEAD OF BUSINESS DESK
JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
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A trader in a blue jacket watches multiple financial screens on the NYSE trading floor.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on July 23, 2026.
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