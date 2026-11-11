LIVE: Kospi edges up despite report Nvidia is considering ousting Jensen Huang

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Samsung, SK hynix monitor Nvidia leadership uncertainty
Korean chipmakers are assessing whether leadership uncertainty at Nvidia could affect ties with one of their biggest AI-chip customers.
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Kospi slips amid Nvidia controversies despite Wall Street rally
Stocks turned lower as controversy surrounding Nvidia weighed on tech stocks despite Wall Street's overnight rally.
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SK Group's CEOs to convene to review AI push, align chip and energy businesses
SK Group will hold a CEO seminar — likely presided over by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won — to chart an AI strategy that brings together affiliates' strengths in semiconductors, data centers and energy infrastructure.
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Kospi jumps 2.6% as tech stocks rally
Stocks surged for a second day as AI-related technology and defense stocks offset concerns over higher U.S. inflation and possible Fed tightening.