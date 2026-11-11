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LIVE: Korean chip stocks rise in premarket despite report Nvidia is considering ousting Jensen Huang

We track what a possible leadership change at Nvidia means for its Korean suppliers through the day, alongside Fed worries, Naver’s earnings and the MSCI review

JIN MIN-JI
JIN MIN-JI BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, November 10, 2026.
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