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LIVE: Korea to launch Nuri rocket at 12:25 p.m.

Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket was moved to the Naro Space Center launchpad yesterday ahead of a scheduled launch today.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
KIM MIN-YOUNG
KIM MIN-YOUNG BUSINESS REPORTER
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Korea’s fifth Nuri rocket is raised into position on the launch pad in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Oct. 6 ahead of its launch.
Korea’s fifth Nuri rocket is raised into position on the launch pad in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Oct. 6 ahead of its launch.
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