LIVE: Korea to launch Nuri rocket at 12:25 p.m.

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Nuri rocket to launch at 12:25 p.m
Korea's homegrown rocket will lift off Wednesday carrying 15 satellites for security and disaster monitoring.
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Nuri rocket set for 5th launch to place 15 satellites into orbit
Korea's Nuri rocket is scheduled for its fifth launch, carrying 15 satellites including five Neonsat microsatellites for national security and disaster monitoring.
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Korea’s abortion pill plan faces fresh legal questions despite gov't import clearance
The Legislation Ministry says its opinion allowed drug approval but did not determine whether medication abortion itself is lawful.
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Korea turns to AI, robots to tackle looming care worker shortage
The government will test smart home monitoring before deploying AI care robots from 2030 to support older adults and ease pressure on care workers.