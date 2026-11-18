A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 27. YONHAP

Kospi-listed companies posted record operating earnings as AI-driven semiconductor exports surged, though net profit fell sharply.

Korean listed firms posted record earnings during the third quarter of this year, driven by a surge in semiconductor exports amid global investment for AI, data showed Wednesday.

The combined operating profit of 717 companies listed on the benchmark Kospi jumped 18.59 percent on-quarter to 195.9 trillion won ($147 billion) in the July-to-September period, according to the data released by the Korea Exchange.

Their combined sales rose 7.68 percent on-quarter to 619.3 trillion won, the data showed.

However, their combined net profit plunged 35.33 percent on-quarter to 119.4 trillion won.

Of the total, 391 firms, or 54.53 percent, were in the black.

By sector, electric and electronic companies, as well as precision machinery makers, showed solid performances.





Yonhap