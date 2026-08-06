Listed firms boost dividends to 7.4 trillion won

Read more
-
KRX activates sell-side sidecar for Kospi on sharp decline
South Korea’s benchmark index sank on heavy foreign selling of AI-linked tech stocks, prompting the Korea Exchange to suspend program selling.
-
Single-stock leveraged ETF trading drops below 1 trillion won after curbs
Average daily turnover in 16 single-stock leveraged ETFs fell under 1 trillion won for the first time since listing, after regulators tightened investment rules to cool volatility.
-
Seoul shares open sharply lower as tech losses deepen
The Kospi fell more than 1.6 percent early Thursday as Samsung and SK hynix dropped after Wall Street tech weakness, despite signs of easing Strait of Hormuz risks.
-
Kospi jumps more than 3.5% with tech stocks leading gains
The bourse soared 3.76 percent, or 239.31 points, to close at 6,598.26 on optimism over AI investment profitability and a deal on Hormuz.