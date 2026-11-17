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Samsung’s next AI TV pauses when viewers leave the couch
The company is also weighing a CES debut for its first humanoid robot as it pursues service revenue from content, ads and shopping.
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U.S. to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia
The rule targets overseas data centers serving Chinese firms and replaces a dormant Biden-era framework that allowed restricted chips to keep flowing.
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Free hospital, veteran surgeon win honors
HD Hyundai Honor Awards recognize Holy Family Welfare Hospital for 36 years of free care and orthopedic surgeon Kim In-kwon for decades treating Hansen's disease patients.
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Lotte chairman's eldest son Shin Yoo-yeol promoted to president
Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s eldest son will lead Lotte’s new Management Strategy Office, overseeing long-term strategy, portfolio restructuring and AI transformation.