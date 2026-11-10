LIG D&A sets sights on new heights at Drone and Urban Air Mobility expo

LIG Defense & Aerospace (D&A) showcased its unmanned systems at the flagship Drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Expo 2026 at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, through Nov. 6.

LIG Defense & Aerospace (D&A) showcased its unmanned systems at the flagship Drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Expo 2026 at the Kintex convention center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, through Nov. 6.

The event was held under the theme of “The Leap in Future Mobility,” serving as a critical point for an assessment of cutting-edge technologies and a compass for the development trajectories of the drone and UAM industries, looking at boosting urban skyways and air mobility to transport people and cargo across high-density urban corridors plagued by heavy traffic.

At the exhibition, LIG D&A showcased its unmanned systems, including the multipurpose reconnaissance and strike drone and the multipurpose unmanned helicopter. Through the exhibition, the initiative aims to showcase LIG’s advanced drone-related technologies to military defense officials and stakeholders and identify the operational demands and technical requirements dictated by the future battlefield.

It also seeks to drive collaborative technology exchanges with private enterprises specializing in vital components, including batteries and drone cameras. Building on this initiative, the firm aims to expand its drone cooperation network and strengthen the industrial ecosystem, while reinforcing the supply chain infrastructure essential for upcoming unmanned systems ventures.

LIG D&A aims to broaden its cooperative touchpoints spanning the defense and commercial sectors and position itself to tap into future unmanned business opportunities.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]