LIG D&A faces two-year defense bid ban

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How Renault cut car development time in half
Virtual simulation tools at Renault’s Technocentre outside Paris have slashed vehicle development timelines from four years to about two, driving the company's global electric and hybrid growth plans.
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Pentagon reaffirms conditions-based Opcon transition to Korea amid debate over timing
Washington said Seoul must meet agreed conditions before retaking wartime operational control, amid a dispute over the transition timeline.
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Alleged Chinese spy's snooping on Korea-U.S. drills raises alarm over shared intelligence practices
A former Chinese PLA officer allegedly intercepted communications near key Korean and U.S. bases, intensifying concerns over Seoul’s intelligence-sharing credibility with Washington.
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韓 석유, 러시아로 흘러갔나… 에너지로 퍼진 한국과 우크라이나의 '진실 공방'