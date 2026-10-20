LIG D&A faces two-year defense bid ban

Korea’s arms procurement agency imposed its maximum penalty over alleged bribery in weapons development bidding, while LIG Defense & Aerospace plans a legal challenge.

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새로운 현판 달고 (대전=연합뉴스) 김준범 기자 = 28일 오전 대전시 서구 월평동 옛 마사회 건물에 방위사업청 현판이 걸려 있다. 지난 26일 이 건물에 입주를 시작한 방위사업청은 다음 달 1일까지 이전을 완료하고 3일부터 대전청사 시대를 열 예정이다. 2023.6.28 psykims@yna.co.kr/2023-06-28 11:33:27/
A sign for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration is displayed on a building in Seo District, Daejeon.

The arms procurement agency on Tuesday banned LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) from bidding on defense contracts for two years over allegations that the company bribed an agency official during a bidding process for weapons development projects.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said the decision had taken into account the fact that it was the largest bribery case since the agency's establishment, and taking into account the potential impact of such misconduct on national security and public trust in the defense procurement sector.

A two-year ban is the most severe penalty allowed under relevant law.

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The DAPA employee was detained and indicted in July on charges of receiving 460 million won ($340,000) as bribes from officials at LIG D&A and other defense contractors during the bidding process.

LIG D&A expressed regret over DAPA's decision to impose the ban solely based on the indictment while the legal proceedings are still ongoing and said it plans to take legal action to challenge the decision.


Yonhap

defense acquisition program administration defense business bribery lig defense aerospace industry

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