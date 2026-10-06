LG technology heads to space on Nuri

LG affiliates will test five components aboard Korea's Nuri rocket during its fifth launch this week.

LG Group said Tuesday that various components developed by its affiliates will be tested aboard Korea's homegrown Nuri space rocket, which is scheduled for its fifth launch this week.

The Nuri rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla.

LG Sciencepark has partnered with Unmanned Exploration Laboratory, a startup developing unmanned lunar exploration rovers, to place five types of components from LG affiliates in space.

It marks the first time that LG companies will jointly test their components in space.

The components include a camera module from LG Innotek, a battery pack from LG Energy Solution, and a power module, attitude-control actuator and satellite communications antenna from LG Electronics.

LG Sciencepark said it will verify whether the components operate properly under actual space conditions and use data collected during their operation to improve and advance the technologies.





Yonhap