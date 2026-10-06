LG technology heads to space on Nuri

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Tesla tops imported car sales in Korea for 8th straight month in September
Tesla led Korea's imported passenger car market for an eighth straight month in September as electric vehicles exceeded half of registrations.
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Nuri rocket moved to launchpad on eve of 5th launch
Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket was moved to the Naro Space Center launchpad ahead of a final launch-time decision Wednesday.
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LG lands multibillion dollar deal to cool North American AI data centers
LG Electronics will supply chillers for 5 gigawatts of AI data center capacity under a long-term agreement with U.S.-based AIR Control Concept.
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Korea splits AI push into two tracks amid confusion over sovereign model project
The government will continue its sovereign AI competition while launching a separate frontier-model program backed by a proposed 4.7 trillion won budget.