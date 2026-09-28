LG launches 'Smile Project' with photo contest, free consulting

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FTC scorches Korean barbecue chain with 14.8 billion won fine
Korea's trade watchdog penalized the company behind Myeong Ryun Jinsa Pork Ribs $10.9 million for providing low-interest loans to affiliated lenders, which then lent the money to franchisees at far higher rates.
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From homes to hospitals, Samsung widens its appliance subscription
The company is targeting small businesses such as restaurants and hotels as well as health care and finance with new packages.
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Chip, cosmetics exports lift business sentiment for Q4
A survey found stronger semiconductor and cosmetics exports improved fourth quarter outlook, though most firms expect profits to miss targets due to higher costs driven by energy prices.
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Korean shipbuilders race to master Arctic ice-navigation technology
As Korea’s first Arctic trial voyage advances, major shipbuilders are developing real-time systems to help polar vessels navigate ice safely.