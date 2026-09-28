LG launches 'Smile Project' with photo contest, free consulting

The winning snapshots can win prizes starting at 1 million won ($740), while the consultation programs aim to support financial planning and workplace integration.

LG Group is launching two programs as part of its "Smile Project" in hopes of bringing positive energy to society: a photo contest and a free consulting program for new employees and engaged couples.

In the "Smile Moment" photo contest, participants can share pictures of themselves or someone dear to them smiling. Anyone can enter by uploading photos through Oct. 18. Fifty winners will be selected, and each can choose one of three prizes: 1 million won ($740) in cash, an LG Electronics StanbyME 2 Max portable display or a 1.5 million won discount on LG U+ mobile plans.

In December, LG plans to show the winning photos on six outdoor electronic billboards in the Gwanghwamun area of central Seoul.

The "Smile Class" consulting program is designed to help new employees adjust to work life and support engaged couples who are starting families.

Those who want to join either program can apply on the website LG opened, lgsmileproject.com.

LG plans to keep the campaign going with a range of activities to get more people smiling.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]