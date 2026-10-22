LG Innotek to build Nvidia-ready robot sensors

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Texans can’t get enough of K-BBQ at Paik Jong-won’s U.S. Saemaeul restaurant
The celebrity restaurateur's Korean barbeque outlet on the edge of Dallas has drawn in locals more accustomed to American barbecue
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Ex-Samsung employee's chip leak sentence cut on appeal
A Seoul appeals court reduced to five years the prison sentence for a former Samsung Electronics employee convicted of leaking 18-nanometer DRAM technology to Chinese chipmaker CXMT.
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Is AI paying off? Korea's top conglomerates face moment of truth.
Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG are shaping 2027 plans around turning costly AI investments into profits, customers and measurable productivity gains.
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'Punching bags again': Bank call center agents brace for angry customers after data breaches
After hacking incidents, frontline staff bear the brunt of customer anger despite having no authority over the response to such incidents.