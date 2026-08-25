LG Innotek recruits U.S. AI talent

Min John, chief technology officer at LG Innotek speaks at Inno Connect, a recruitment-linked event the company, on Aug. 22 at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in California. LG INNOTEK

The company hosted graduate students and experienced engineers from leading U.S. universities in Los Angeles to showcase its technology roadmap.

LG Innotek brought its recruiting pitch to Los Angeles on Saturday, gathering graduate students and mid-career engineers from U.S. universities at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Attending from LG Innotek were Min John, chief technology officer and vice president, and Lee Dong-hoon, chief human resources officer and vice president, along with senior executives responsible for the company's research and development, the company said Tuesday.

The gathering, dubbed "Inno Connect," is a recruitment-linked annual event where LG Innotek invites students and researchers from U.S. universities to hear about the company's vision and technology road map. The company has held it in the United States every year since 2024.

About 30 master's students, doctoral students and experienced professionals took part in this year's event. They came from 16 universities including Stanford University, the California Institute of Technology, Yale University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Participants' research fields included physical artificial intelligence covering robotics and autonomous driving, advanced packaging and next-generation optics.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]