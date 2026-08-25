LG Innotek recruits U.S. AI talent

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Massive bonus, narrow loss: SK hynix union vote sends wage deal back to square one
The deal would have allocated 60 percent of the annual performance bonus as shares, a split that the union narrowly rejected.
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U.S. ambassador meets Japanese envoy, stresses continued trilateral cooperation
Ambassador Michelle Steel said continued three-way cooperation is vital to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific after meeting Japan's envoy to Korea.
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Apple copycat or practical upgrade? Leaked Galaxy S27 Ultra camera design leaves some fans unimpressed.
Leaked CAD images of Samsung's next flagship have sparked criticism over an Apple-like camera bump, though observers say it could support magnetic charging.
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Hyundai Motor wage talks end in tentative deal as attention turns to Kia
The agreement includes higher base pay, bonuses and new hiring, while Kia workers prepare possible strikes over their own demands.