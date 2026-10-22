LG Innotek builds Nvidia-ready robot sensors

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Is AI paying off? Korea's top conglomerates face the moment of truth.
Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG are shaping 2027 plans around turning costly AI investments into profits, customers and measurable productivity gains.
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'Punching bags again': Bank call center agents brace for angry customers after data breaches
After hacking incidents, frontline staff bear the brunt of customer anger despite having no authority over the response to such incidents.
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Korea's dairy industry finds fresh hope in lactose-free milk
Dairy companies are expanding lactose-free milk, yogurt and coffee offerings as the fast-growing market offsets declining demand for regular milk.
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Young Poong loses Korea Zinc share price lawsuit
Seoul Central District Court ruled that Korea Zinc's directors did not breach their duties in a disputed share buyback that Young Poong said cost them 837 billion won ($632 million).