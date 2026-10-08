LG Energy Solution tops 9 trillion won in revenue for first time in earnings surprise

For the third quarter, the battery maker reported revenue of 9.64 trillion won ($7.2 billion), heightening expectations that the slowdown in the EV battery industry may finally be easing.

LG Energy Solution posted consensus-beating quarterly sales above 9 trillion won ($6.7 billion) for the first time, heightening investor expectations that the prolonged slowdown in the EV battery industry may finally be easing.

For the third quarter, the battery maker reported revenue of 9.64 trillion won and operating profit of 756 billion won on Thursday.

The 9.64 trillion won marked LG Energy Solution’s highest quarterly revenue since the company split from LG Chem in 2020. The figure also surpassed the previous record of 8.77 trillion won, set in the second quarter of 2023, by nearly 900 billion won.

Quarterly revenue remained in the 6 trillion won range throughout last year before rising to 7.56 trillion won in the second quarter of this year. It then jumped another 27.6 percent in just one quarter. Over the past month, the market consensus had projected LG Energy Solution to post revenue of 8.9 trillion won and operating profit of 339.4 billion won.

The company’s profitability also improved sharply.

The 756 billion won operating profit was 6.7 times higher than the previous quarter’s 113.3 billion won. That figure also stood at 339.1 billion won even after stripping benefits from the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) — which provides tax incentives based on battery production in the United States — to return a profit and end a three-quarter streak of losses.

LG Energy Solution plant in the United States LG ENERGY SOLUTION

The quarterly profit, however, also included compensation paid by some EV customers after they adjusted contracted purchase volumes. The company did not disclose the size of the compensation.

LG Energy Solution attributed its revenue growth to increased energy storage system (ESS) production in North America, higher EV battery shipments to Europe and operations at U.S. joint-venture plants with General Motors and Hyundai Motor.

Demand for ESSs, which store electricity for use when needed, is rising in the United States, as investment in AI data centers and power grids expands.

LG Energy Solution recently began operations at its Lansing plant in Michigan. The move gave the company five ESS production sites in North America. The company plans to increase annual production capacity for lithium iron phosphate batteries used in ESS products in the region to more than 50 gigawatt-hours by the end of this year.

Battery cells with the logo of LG Energy Solution are on display at the company headquarters in Seoul on April 23, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

The EV market itself is also showing signs of recovery.

EVs accounted for 21.7 percent of new passenger car registrations in the European Union from January through August, up from 15.8 percent a year earlier, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

“EV sales are rising in Europe and Korea, and high oil prices are leading more consumers to consider EVs,” an industry source said. “The overall state of the industry appears likely to improve.”

Brokerages also expect Samsung SDI to benefit from the improving market.

The company is projected to post revenue of 4.03 trillion won and operating profit of 220 billion won in the third quarter, marking a return to profit from an operating loss of 591.3 billion won a year earlier.

LG Energy Solution’s battery container for grid-scale energy storage systems LG ENERGY SOLUTION

SK On is still expected to post a loss, but the deficit is projected to narrow from 349.2 billion won in the first quarter.

ESS orders already secured by SK On are expected to begin contributing to revenue toward the end of this year, which could accelerate its recovery from next year.

LG Energy Solution signed a four-year agreement with Canada’s Elevra Lithium on Thursday to receive 240,000 tons of lithium concentrate.

The deal will help LG Energy Solution source more raw materials from North America for its ESS plants. The company is seeking to reduce its reliance on Chinese materials to qualify for U.S. tax credits.





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]