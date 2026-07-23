LG Energy Solution files U.S. patent suits against Chinese battery maker

A visitor takes a photo of LG Energy Solution's cylindrical batteries displayed at the InterBattery 2025 exhibition held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 5, 2025. NEWS1

LG Energy Solution has filed patent lawsuits and an ITC complaint against China’s EVE Energy, seeking to block U.S. imports of battery products that it alleges infringe on its intellectual property.

LG Energy Solution is stepping up its legal battle against Chinese battery manufacturers by filing lawsuits in the United States and expanding patent claims to cover cylindrical battery technologies.

Tulip Innovation, LG Energy Solution's patent management company, filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking to block imports from Chinese battery maker EVE Energy and others, according to battery industry sources on Wednesday.

The complaint alleges that EVE Energy's lithium-ion battery products infringe certain LG Energy Solution patents. The patent management company also filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

EVE Energy is a leading global manufacturer of cylindrical batteries for power tools and other small electronic devices in the U.S. market. The company also ranks among the world's top eight electric vehicle battery makers.

The lawsuits cover five patents: four related to cylindrical batteries, including tabless battery technology, and one covering battery separators.

Tulip Innovation also plans to file ITC complaints against power tool manufacturers that sell products using EVE Energy battery cells in the U.S. market.

If the ITC rules in LG Energy Solution's favor, it could issue an exclusion order barring imports of the contested products into the United States, as well as a cease-and-desist order prohibiting the sale and distribution of products already in the U.S. market.

LG Energy Solution employees show the company's cylindrical battery cells. LG ENERGY SOLUTION

“Our patented technologies are currently being used extensively in the U.S. power tool market without authorization, infringing on our intellectual property rights,” LG Energy Solution said.

LG Energy Solution has primarily pursued patent infringement lawsuits against Chinese companies in Europe.

Last year, it sued China's Sunwoda in a German court over alleged infringement of patents, including those covering electrode assembly structures. The court ordered the Chinese company to stop selling batteries using the patented technology, recall and dispose of remaining products and pay damages. Sunwoda subsequently signed a licensing agreement with LG Energy Solution last month.

“The prompt filing of new enforcement proceedings demonstrates the commitment of the Tulip program to addressing the proliferation of unlicensed lithium-ion battery products across various industries and preserving fair and competitive market conditions,” Giustino de Sanctis, chairman of Tulip Group, said in a press release on Wednesday.





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



