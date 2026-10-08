LG Energy signs agreement with Canadian firm for lithium concentrate supply

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Korea's first GLP-1 obesity drug wins approval with less weight loss but fewer side effects
Hanmi Pharmaceutical plans to launch its locally made weekly injection this month, aiming to compete on lower costs and stable supply.
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LG Energy Solution profit rises as North American ESS exports surge
LG Energy Solution estimated a 25.7 percent increase in third quarter operating profit, driven by energy storage system shipments to North America and battery sales in Europe.
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Samsung's estimated operating profit tops 100 trillion won for first time in Q3 on memory demand
Profit beats consensus despite stronger won, while revenue falls short of forecasts
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Planned U.S. chip tariffs to tie exemptions to local production, pressure Korea to invest more
Washington is expected to link tariff exemptions to U.S. production, pushing Korean chipmakers toward further U.S. investment.