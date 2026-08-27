LG Electronics turns discarded appliances into source of rare earth magnets

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Deadly flood in Nepal threatens $647 million Korea-led hydropower project
More than 90 percent of the upper dam of the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower facility has been destroyed, with construction around 84 percent complete before the disaster struck.
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Hyundai Glovis to take K-pop, K-beauty exports to the skies
The logistics company is expanding air freight services for Korean albums, cosmetics and other high-value exports.
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Naphtha export restrictions to remain in place through January of next year
The decision on the key feedstock widely used in the petrochemical industry comes as prolonged geopolitical uncertainties persist.
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Luxury at your fingertips in hours: Korea's delivery apps move upmarket
Food delivery platforms such as Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, and Coupang Eats are increasingly selling high-end electronics and products from premium brands typically found in department stores.