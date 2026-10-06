LG Electronics to supply cockpit system for Renault's award-winning electric van

Renault Group's Trafic E-Tech Electric features LG Electronics' integrated cockpit system, which controls the instrument cluster and infotainment system with a consistent display design. LG ELECTRONICS

The Korean electronics giant will supply an integrated cluster and infotainment system for Renault's software-defined Trafic E-Tech Electric van in 2027.

LG Electronics will supply the integrated cockpit system for Renault's EV van next year, LG said Tuesday.

The system LG is providing for Renault's new Trafic E-Tech Electric model controls both the instrument cluster, which shows driving information such as speed and warning lights, and the infotainment system, which handles navigation and music playback.

The Trafic E-Tech Electric is Renault Group's first mass-produced commercial vehicle built on a software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture. A jury of 26 European trade journalists unanimously chose it as International Van of the Year 2027 at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany, on Sept. 14.

Drivers will notice the change mostly in the screen layout. LG gave the cluster and infotainment displays a consistent design so drivers can easily find the information they need.

The system was developed for SDVs, which manage a vehicle's functions through software. Conventional vehicles run each function on its own electronic control unit, while SDVs bundle multiple functions under high-performance computers and software. Like smartphones, SDVs can add or improve features, including AI-based ones, through over-the-air software updates.

Controlling the cluster and infotainment system together also lets automakers cut production costs by simplifying components and design, LG said.

LG and Renault Group jointly developed an Android-based in-vehicle infotainment system in 2021. LG plans to expand its partnerships with major automakers in North America and Asia.

"We will continue to advance the core technologies and solutions needed to support the mobility industry's transition to SDVs," Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Electronics' Vehicle Solution Company, said.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]